Earnings Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc(NYSE:DPZ): Ashland Global Holdings Inc.(NYSE:ASH)

Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.98/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Domino’s Pizza Inc and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.17/share and a High Estimate of $2.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Domino’s Pizza Inc as 876.52 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Domino’s Pizza Inc is 843.97 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 897 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 835.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DPZ to be 6.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.48%. For the next 5 years, Domino’s Pizza Inc is expecting Growth of 14.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Domino’s Pizza Inc, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 964.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 32.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 78.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Domino’s Pizza Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.06%, where Monthly Performance is 2.15%, Quarterly performance is 18.62%, 6 Months performance is 44.2% and yearly performance percentage is 34.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.44% and Monthly Volatility of 8.08%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) will report its next earnings on Apr 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 85.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.78/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.68/share and a High Estimate of $0.9/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ASH to be -8.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.49%. For the next 5 years, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 31.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ashland Global Holdings Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 678.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 31.31%, where Monthly Performance is -27.02%, Quarterly performance is -31.75%, 6 Months performance is -31.73% and yearly performance percentage is -33.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.81% and Monthly Volatility of 8.26%.