Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMPH): WildHorse Resource Development Corporation(NYSE:WRD)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 83.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 81.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 90.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 76.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMPH to be -20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 62.5%. For the next 5 years, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 123.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 50% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 249.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.63%, where Monthly Performance is -1.75%, Quarterly performance is -21.25%, 6 Months performance is -25.22% and yearly performance percentage is -25.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.17% and Monthly Volatility of 7.42%.