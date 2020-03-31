Analysts showing optimistic trends for Omeros Corporation(NASDAQ:OMER): Analog Devices, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADI)

Omeros Corporation (OMER) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Omeros Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.44/share and a High Estimate of $-0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Omeros Corporation as 30.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Omeros Corporation is 26.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 34 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 22.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OMER to be -13.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -112.5%. For the next 5 years, Omeros Corporation is expecting Growth of -45.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -48.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Omeros Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 787.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -80.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 67.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -121.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Omeros Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.01%, where Monthly Performance is -4.28%, Quarterly performance is -24%, 6 Months performance is -30.49% and yearly performance percentage is -34.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.00% and Monthly Volatility of 14.75%.

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Analog Devices, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.99/share and a High Estimate of $1.12/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADI to be -21.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.97%. For the next 5 years, Analog Devices, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Analog Devices, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Analog Devices, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.82%, where Monthly Performance is -16.58%, Quarterly performance is -23.84%, 6 Months performance is -18.07% and yearly performance percentage is -13.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.33% and Monthly Volatility of 8.42%.