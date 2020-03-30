What do Analysts Say about Apergy Corporation(NYSE:APY): Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd(NYSE:OR)

Apergy Corporation (APY) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apergy Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apergy Corporation as 254.62 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apergy Corporation is 249 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 260 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 301.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APY to be -65.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -194.29%. For the next 5 years, Apergy Corporation is expecting Growth of 60% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -65.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apergy Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apergy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 62.98%, where Monthly Performance is -68.09%, Quarterly performance is -82.62%, 6 Months performance is -77.94% and yearly performance percentage is -85.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -82.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 29.66% and Monthly Volatility of 21.29%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OR to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is expecting Growth of 28.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.6%, where Monthly Performance is -17.36%, Quarterly performance is -26.33%, 6 Months performance is -26.92% and yearly performance percentage is -35.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.09% and Monthly Volatility of 14.30%.