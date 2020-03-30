What are analysts Suggestions on Commercial Metals Company(NYSE:CMC): LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.(NASDAQ:LX)

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) will report its next earnings on Mar 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Commercial Metals Company and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMC to be -32.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.84%. For the next 5 years, Commercial Metals Company is expecting Growth of -15.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Commercial Metals Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Commercial Metals Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.82%, where Monthly Performance is -27.06%, Quarterly performance is -39.66%, 6 Months performance is -19.71% and yearly performance percentage is -20.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.25% and Monthly Volatility of 10.07%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) will report its next earnings on Mar 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -26%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. as 2.08 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is 2.08 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.08 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 286.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LX to be -92.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -46.3%. For the next 5 years, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expecting Growth of 20.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 40.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.73%, where Monthly Performance is -14.1%, Quarterly performance is -22.69%, 6 Months performance is -1.95% and yearly performance percentage is -3.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.64% and Monthly Volatility of 8.83%.