what are Analysts report about Pembina Pipeline Corp.(NYSE:PBA): Noble Energy Inc.(NYSE:NBL)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pembina Pipeline Corp. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Corp. as 1.63 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Corp. is 1.26 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBA to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -57.61%. For the next 5 years, Pembina Pipeline Corp. is expecting Growth of 9.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pembina Pipeline Corp., where 10 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 7 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pembina Pipeline Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.02%, where Monthly Performance is -52.9%, Quarterly performance is -53.92%, 6 Months performance is -53.82% and yearly performance percentage is -53.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.00% and Monthly Volatility of 17.85%.

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Noble Energy Inc. and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Noble Energy Inc. as 1.06 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Noble Energy Inc. is 936.41 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.2 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NBL to be -22.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -150%. For the next 5 years, Noble Energy Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -108.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Noble Energy Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Noble Energy Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 33%, where Monthly Performance is -64.55%, Quarterly performance is -78.36%, 6 Months performance is -76.38% and yearly performance percentage is -78.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -78.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.35% and Monthly Volatility of 20.59%.