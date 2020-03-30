Revenue Estimates Analysis of LATAM Airlines Group S.A.(NYSE:LTM): AGCO Corporation(NYSE:AGCO)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. as 2.84 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. is 2.72 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.98 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.79 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LTM to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -470%. For the next 5 years, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. is expecting Growth of 3816.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -103.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LATAM Airlines Group S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.73%, where Monthly Performance is -61.53%, Quarterly performance is -74.52%, 6 Months performance is -70.37% and yearly performance percentage is -74.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -73.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.77% and Monthly Volatility of 16.04%.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.61/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -39.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AGCO Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AGCO Corporation as 1.92 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AGCO Corporation is 1.79 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AGCO to be -45.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.68%. For the next 5 years, AGCO Corporation is expecting Growth of 23.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AGCO Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 611.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AGCO Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.64%, where Monthly Performance is -24.73%, Quarterly performance is -40.65%, 6 Months performance is -38.88% and yearly performance percentage is -32.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.78% and Monthly Volatility of 9.28%.