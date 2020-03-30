Price Target Analysis of Tidewater Inc.(NYSE:TDW): Dynex Capital, Inc.(NYSE:DX)

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tidewater Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.58/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tidewater Inc. as 115.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tidewater Inc. is 112 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 119.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 115.5 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tidewater Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 236.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 124.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tidewater Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.42%, where Monthly Performance is -51.82%, Quarterly performance is -67.65%, 6 Months performance is -60.62% and yearly performance percentage is -73.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -67.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.04% and Monthly Volatility of 13.77%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 46.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dynex Capital, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dynex Capital, Inc. as 19.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dynex Capital, Inc. is 17.29 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 21.28 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.68 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dynex Capital, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 448.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dynex Capital, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.01%, where Monthly Performance is -31.97%, Quarterly performance is -29.85%, 6 Months performance is -18.97% and yearly performance percentage is -34.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 29.19% and Monthly Volatility of 18.68%.