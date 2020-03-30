Investors Catching Stocks SL Green Realty Corporation(NYSE:SLG): Federal Signal Corporation(NYSE:FSS)

SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -43.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SL Green Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SL Green Realty Corporation as 245.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SL Green Realty Corporation is 223.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 287.51 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 240.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SLG to be 4.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, SL Green Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of 0.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SL Green Realty Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SL Green Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.73%, where Monthly Performance is -40.89%, Quarterly performance is -48.82%, 6 Months performance is -42.22% and yearly performance percentage is -47.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.47% and Monthly Volatility of 11.04%.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Federal Signal Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Federal Signal Corporation as 303.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Federal Signal Corporation is 299.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 309.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 273.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FSS to be 13.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.45%. For the next 5 years, Federal Signal Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Federal Signal Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 447.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Federal Signal Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.54%, where Monthly Performance is -11.9%, Quarterly performance is -17.55%, 6 Months performance is -18.18% and yearly performance percentage is 3.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.72% and Monthly Volatility of 8.45%.