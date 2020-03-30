Earnings Analysis of CTI BioPharma Corp.(NASDAQ:CTIC): Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.(NYSE:VSH)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CTI BioPharma Corp. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CTI BioPharma Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 274.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -64.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -109.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -123.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CTI BioPharma Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.76%, where Monthly Performance is -5.53%, Quarterly performance is -41.25%, 6 Months performance is 9.33% and yearly performance percentage is -2.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.09% and Monthly Volatility of 11.00%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. as 599.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is 558.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 628.27 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 751.48 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VSH to be -72.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -61.11%. For the next 5 years, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.66%, where Monthly Performance is -20.84%, Quarterly performance is -31.66%, 6 Months performance is -13.96% and yearly performance percentage is -20.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.94% and Monthly Volatility of 8.46%.