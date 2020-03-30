Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Ur Energy Inc(NYSE:URG): WPP plc(NYSE:WPP)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ur Energy Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ur Energy Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 446.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ur Energy Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.52%, where Monthly Performance is -22.34%, Quarterly performance is -39.22%, 6 Months performance is -41.21% and yearly performance percentage is -58.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.67% and Monthly Volatility of 13.86%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WPP plc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WPP plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 264.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WPP plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.45%, where Monthly Performance is -33.72%, Quarterly performance is -54.17%, 6 Months performance is -48.07% and yearly performance percentage is -40.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.34% and Monthly Volatility of 5.44%.