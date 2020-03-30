Analysts showing optimistic trends for HDFC Bank Limited(NYSE:HDB): Inseego Corp.(NASDAQ:INSG)

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) will report its next earnings on Apr 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HDFC Bank Limited and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HDB to be 2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.27%. For the next 5 years, HDFC Bank Limited is expecting Growth of 19.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HDFC Bank Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 75.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HDFC Bank Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.87%, where Monthly Performance is -28.51%, Quarterly performance is -37.9%, 6 Months performance is -33.4% and yearly performance percentage is -30.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.14% and Monthly Volatility of 6.40%.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) will report its next earnings on Mar 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Inseego Corp. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Inseego Corp. as 52.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Inseego Corp. is 49.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 54.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 48.56 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INSG to be -200%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -133.33%. For the next 5 years, Inseego Corp. is expecting Growth of 163.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Inseego Corp., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -24.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 111.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Inseego Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.41%, where Monthly Performance is -13.53%, Quarterly performance is -15.81%, 6 Months performance is 20.68% and yearly performance percentage is 28.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.74% and Monthly Volatility of 13.71%.