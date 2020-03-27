Worth Watching Stocks Cornerstone Strategic Return Fund, Inc. (The)(NYSE:CRF): East West Bancorp, Inc.(NASDAQ:EWBC)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cornerstone Strategic Return Fund, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 659.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cornerstone Strategic Return Fund, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 26.55%, where Monthly Performance is -21.09%, Quarterly performance is -24.7%, 6 Months performance is -23.95% and yearly performance percentage is -30.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.20% and Monthly Volatility of 10.27%.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for East West Bancorp, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.91/share and a High Estimate of $1.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. as 358.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for East West Bancorp, Inc. is 350.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 363 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 362.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EWBC to be -6.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.97%. For the next 5 years, East West Bancorp, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on East West Bancorp, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, East West Bancorp, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.09%, where Monthly Performance is -24.14%, Quarterly performance is -37.39%, 6 Months performance is -32.59% and yearly performance percentage is -35.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.43% and Monthly Volatility of 9.03%.