What do Analysts suggest for Palatin Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:PTN): Five Star Senior Living Inc.(NASDAQ:FVE)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Palatin Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PTN to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -104.35%. For the next 5 years, Palatin Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 42.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -143.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Palatin Technologies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 46.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 48.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 35.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Palatin Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.65%, where Monthly Performance is -8.71%, Quarterly performance is -41.18%, 6 Months performance is -47.42% and yearly performance percentage is -51.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.58% and Monthly Volatility of 10.49%.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-4.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-3.94/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1094.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Five Star Senior Living Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Five Star Senior Living Inc. as 352.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Five Star Senior Living Inc. is 342.22 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 342.22 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 348.29 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Five Star Senior Living Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 396.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Five Star Senior Living Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.29%, where Monthly Performance is -37.32%, Quarterly performance is -29.3%, 6 Months performance is -30.91% and yearly performance percentage is -69.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.61% and Monthly Volatility of 11.78%.