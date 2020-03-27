What do Analysts Say about Lyon William Homes(NYSE:WLH): AMC Networks Inc.(NASDAQ:AMCX)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lyon William Homes and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lyon William Homes as 640.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lyon William Homes is 640.54 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 640.54 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 659.65 Million.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AMC Networks Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.53/share and a High Estimate of $2.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AMC Networks Inc. as 747.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AMC Networks Inc. is 741 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 761.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 784.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMCX to be -21.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.23%. For the next 5 years, AMC Networks Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AMC Networks Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 815.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 66.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AMC Networks Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.45%, where Monthly Performance is -15.11%, Quarterly performance is -34.47%, 6 Months performance is -46.19% and yearly performance percentage is -54.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.03% and Monthly Volatility of 12.12%.