what are Analysts report about Euronav NV(NYSE:EURN): Atlantica Yield plc(NASDAQ:AY)

Euronav NV (EURN) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Euronav NV and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.75/share and a High Estimate of $1.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Euronav NV as 361.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Euronav NV is 325.99 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 404.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 216.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EURN to be 911.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 550%. For the next 5 years, Euronav NV is expecting Growth of -33.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 329.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Euronav NV, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Euronav NV currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.06%, where Monthly Performance is 16.27%, Quarterly performance is -15.43%, 6 Months performance is 20.89% and yearly performance percentage is 29.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.44% and Monthly Volatility of 8.04%.

Atlantica Yield plc (AY) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 109.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atlantica Yield plc and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Atlantica Yield plc as 235.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Atlantica Yield plc is 235.36 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 235.36 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 232.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AY to be 233.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 62.96%. For the next 5 years, Atlantica Yield plc is expecting Growth of 23.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 144.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atlantica Yield plc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 566.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atlantica Yield plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.75%, where Monthly Performance is -28.49%, Quarterly performance is -14.73%, 6 Months performance is -7.42% and yearly performance percentage is 14.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.99% and Monthly Volatility of 9.87%.