Revenue Estimates Analysis of SunPower Corporation(NASDAQ:SPWR): Newpark Resources, Inc.(NYSE:NR)

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SunPower Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPWR to be 46.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 68.18%. For the next 5 years, SunPower Corporation is expecting Growth of 1750% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 106.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SunPower Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 265.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SunPower Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.75%, where Monthly Performance is -28.15%, Quarterly performance is -20.65%, 6 Months performance is -53.87% and yearly performance percentage is 2.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.38% and Monthly Volatility of 13.48%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Newpark Resources, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Newpark Resources, Inc. as 175.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Newpark Resources, Inc. is 172.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 176.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 211.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NR to be -150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -180%. For the next 5 years, Newpark Resources, Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -250% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Newpark Resources, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Newpark Resources, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.34%, where Monthly Performance is -71.72%, Quarterly performance is -84.17%, 6 Months performance is -87.37% and yearly performance percentage is -88.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -84.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.77% and Monthly Volatility of 20.07%.