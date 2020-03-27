Research Report for AGNC Investment Corp.(NASDAQ:AGNC): Medical Properties Trust, Inc.(NYSE:MPW)

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. as 334.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. is 271.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 398.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 164 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AGNC to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.33%. For the next 5 years, AGNC Investment Corp. is expecting Growth of 3.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AGNC Investment Corp., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AGNC Investment Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 43.39%, where Monthly Performance is -27.06%, Quarterly performance is -24.73%, 6 Months performance is -16.87% and yearly performance percentage is -25.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.36% and Monthly Volatility of 14.28%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. as 290.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is 262.18 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 317.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 182.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MPW to be 29%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 35.48%. For the next 5 years, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 26.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Medical Properties Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.3%, where Monthly Performance is -24.34%, Quarterly performance is -14.01%, 6 Months performance is -10.04% and yearly performance percentage is -5.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.28% and Monthly Volatility of 10.20%.