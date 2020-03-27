Investors Catching Stocks Beazer Homes USA, Inc.(NYSE:BZH): Shaw Communications Inc.(NYSE:SJR)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BZH to be 30%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. is expecting Growth of 38.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 31.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Beazer Homes USA, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 496.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 52.37%, where Monthly Performance is -44.56%, Quarterly performance is -49.42%, 6 Months performance is -49.76% and yearly performance percentage is -39.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.41% and Monthly Volatility of 13.45%.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) will report its next earnings on Apr 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -21.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Shaw Communications Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. as 1.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Shaw Communications Inc. is 980.73 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.08 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.03 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SJR to be 8.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.21%. For the next 5 years, Shaw Communications Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Shaw Communications Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 4 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 800.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Shaw Communications Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.31%, where Monthly Performance is -14.9%, Quarterly performance is -21.33%, 6 Months performance is -20.3% and yearly performance percentage is -23.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.36% and Monthly Volatility of 6.04%.