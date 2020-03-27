Earnings Analysis of iRhythm Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:IRTC): NOW Inc.(NYSE:DNOW)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -22.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.78/share and a High Estimate of $-0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. as 60.67 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is 55.33 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 62.72 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 47.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRTC to be -81.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.57%. For the next 5 years, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 53.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on iRhythm Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 399.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -23.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -58%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -32.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 26.73%, where Monthly Performance is 8.45%, Quarterly performance is 29.25%, 6 Months performance is 12.19% and yearly performance percentage is 18.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.35% and Monthly Volatility of 10.88%.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -600%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NOW Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NOW Inc. as 629.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NOW Inc. is 596 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 648.18 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 785 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DNOW to be -141.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -133.33%. For the next 5 years, NOW Inc. is expecting Growth of 490.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -121.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NOW Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NOW Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.99%, where Monthly Performance is -33.3%, Quarterly performance is -49.27%, 6 Months performance is -50.83% and yearly performance percentage is -58.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.56% and Monthly Volatility of 13.46%.