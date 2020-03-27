Analysts Recommendations NextEra Energy Partners, LP(NYSE:NEP): Citrix Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CTXS)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) will report its next earnings on Apr 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Partners, LP and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP as 322.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NextEra Energy Partners, LP is 265.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 422.39 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 295.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NEP to be 179%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 187.76%. For the next 5 years, NextEra Energy Partners, LP is expecting Growth of 31.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 232.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NextEra Energy Partners, LP, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 713.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NextEra Energy Partners, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 29.44%, where Monthly Performance is -28.55%, Quarterly performance is -20.66%, 6 Months performance is -18.97% and yearly performance percentage is -11.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.90% and Monthly Volatility of 10.47%.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Citrix Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.09/share and a High Estimate of $1.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Citrix Systems, Inc. as 734.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Citrix Systems, Inc. is 717 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 742 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 719.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CTXS to be -7.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.65%. For the next 5 years, Citrix Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Citrix Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 104.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 44.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Citrix Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.98%, where Monthly Performance is 29.04%, Quarterly performance is 24.52%, 6 Months performance is 43.6% and yearly performance percentage is 38.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.47% and Monthly Volatility of 8.71%.