What do Analysts Say about Tallgrass Energy, LP(NYSE:TGE): Neptune Technologies & Bioresources Inc(NASDAQ:NEPT)

Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tallgrass Energy, LP and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tallgrass Energy, LP as 217.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tallgrass Energy, LP is 190.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 249.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 239.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TGE to be -22.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -35%. For the next 5 years, Tallgrass Energy, LP is expecting Growth of 6.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -37.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tallgrass Energy, LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tallgrass Energy, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.6%, where Monthly Performance is -28.01%, Quarterly performance is -27.42%, 6 Months performance is -19.92% and yearly performance percentage is -36.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.21% and Monthly Volatility of 12.59%.

Neptune Technologies & Bioresources Inc (NEPT) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Neptune Technologies & Bioresources Inc and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NEPT to be -150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Neptune Technologies & Bioresources Inc is expecting Growth of 50% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -200% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Neptune Technologies & Bioresources Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 846.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Neptune Technologies & Bioresources Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.45%, where Monthly Performance is -41.06%, Quarterly performance is -53.96%, 6 Months performance is -66.67% and yearly performance percentage is -61.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.75% and Monthly Volatility of 15.45%.