What do Analysts Say about aTyr Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:LIFE): Teekay Tankers Ltd.(NYSE:TNK)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) will report its next earnings on Mar 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for aTyr Pharma, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.8/share and a High Estimate of $-1.48/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LIFE to be 45.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 84.92%. For the next 5 years, aTyr Pharma, Inc. is expecting Growth of 58.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 56.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on aTyr Pharma, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 370.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -49.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -79.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, aTyr Pharma, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 39.64%, where Monthly Performance is -20.51%, Quarterly performance is -25.84%, 6 Months performance is -20.72% and yearly performance percentage is -57.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.64% and Monthly Volatility of 15.17%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.43/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teekay Tankers Ltd. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.15/share and a High Estimate of $2.79/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teekay Tankers Ltd. as 270.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teekay Tankers Ltd. is 200.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 362.38 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 135.16 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TNK to be 717.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 202.5%. For the next 5 years, Teekay Tankers Ltd. is expecting Growth of 50.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 221.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teekay Tankers Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 935.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teekay Tankers Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.04%, where Monthly Performance is 59.19%, Quarterly performance is -16.93%, 6 Months performance is 98.98% and yearly performance percentage is 157.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.08% and Monthly Volatility of 14.17%.