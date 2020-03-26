What are analysts Suggestions on Gates Industrial Corporation plc(NYSE:GTES): Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.(NASDAQ:MPAA)

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gates Industrial Corporation plc and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gates Industrial Corporation plc as 745.78 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc is 728.29 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 761.32 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 804.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GTES to be -25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.77%. For the next 5 years, Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expecting Growth of 5.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -19.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gates Industrial Corporation plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 406.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gates Industrial Corporation plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.06%, where Monthly Performance is -36.16%, Quarterly performance is -46%, 6 Months performance is -27% and yearly performance percentage is -49.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.04% and Monthly Volatility of 10.12%.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -34.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. as 151.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is 150.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 151.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 132.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MPAA to be -22.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 200%. For the next 5 years, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 136.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.75%, where Monthly Performance is -27.51%, Quarterly performance is -43.23%, 6 Months performance is -18.23% and yearly performance percentage is -31.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.99% and Monthly Volatility of 8.78%.