what are Analysts report about Service Corporation International(NYSE:SCI): Tech Data Corporation(NASDAQ:TECD)

Service Corporation International (SCI) will report its next earnings on Feb 17 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Service Corporation International and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Service Corporation International as 829.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Service Corporation International is 816.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 836.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 798.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SCI to be 8.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.64%. For the next 5 years, Service Corporation International is expecting Growth of 9.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Service Corporation International, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Service Corporation International currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.56%, where Monthly Performance is -30.63%, Quarterly performance is -21.98%, 6 Months performance is -23.93% and yearly performance percentage is -10.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.44% and Monthly Volatility of 7.88%.

Tech Data Corporation (TECD) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $4.88/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.82/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tech Data Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.21/share and a High Estimate of $2.4/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TECD to be 1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.09%. For the next 5 years, Tech Data Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tech Data Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 792.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tech Data Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 27.21%, where Monthly Performance is -11.63%, Quarterly performance is -11.37%, 6 Months performance is 25.65% and yearly performance percentage is 28.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.14% and Monthly Volatility of 6.91%.