what are Analysts report about Century Communities, Inc.(NYSE:CCS): Canada Goose Holdings Inc.(NYSE:GOOS)

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Century Communities, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.57/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. as 544.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Century Communities, Inc. is 536.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 552.89 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 461.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCS to be 6.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 41.56%. For the next 5 years, Century Communities, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Century Communities, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 497.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Century Communities, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 66.96%, where Monthly Performance is -50.88%, Quarterly performance is -36.98%, 6 Months performance is -42.05% and yearly performance percentage is -27.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 22.70% and Monthly Volatility of 15.27%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) will report its next earnings on Feb 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GOOS to be -171.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -81.25%. For the next 5 years, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Canada Goose Holdings Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.68%, where Monthly Performance is -28.84%, Quarterly performance is -48%, 6 Months performance is -53.62% and yearly performance percentage is -57.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.97% and Monthly Volatility of 10.23%.