Revenue Estimates Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.(NYSE:CLF): Hormel Foods Corporation(NYSE:HRL)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.21/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. as 118.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is 91.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 146 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 157 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLF to be -125%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.67%. For the next 5 years, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expecting Growth of 47.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 12.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 92.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.87%, where Monthly Performance is -42.11%, Quarterly performance is -54.45%, 6 Months performance is -48.11% and yearly performance percentage is -60.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.85% and Monthly Volatility of 13.33%.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hormel Foods Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hormel Foods Corporation as 2.34 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation is 2.26 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.41 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.36 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HRL to be -10.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.81%. For the next 5 years, Hormel Foods Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hormel Foods Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hormel Foods Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.11%, where Monthly Performance is -6.22%, Quarterly performance is -7.62%, 6 Months performance is -2.37% and yearly performance percentage is -5.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.23% and Monthly Volatility of 6.04%.