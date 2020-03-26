Revenue Estimates Analysis of Aercap Holdings N.V.(NYSE:AER): Boston Scientific Corporation(NYSE:BSX)

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aercap Holdings N.V. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.74/share and a High Estimate of $2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aercap Holdings N.V. as 1.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aercap Holdings N.V. is 1.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.22 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AER to be 13.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.49%. For the next 5 years, Aercap Holdings N.V. is expecting Growth of 9.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aercap Holdings N.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aercap Holdings N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 68.82%, where Monthly Performance is -53.14%, Quarterly performance is -58.85%, 6 Months performance is -53.95% and yearly performance percentage is -42.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -58.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 29.10% and Monthly Volatility of 17.81%.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Boston Scientific Corporation as 2.73 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation is 1.91 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.81 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.49 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BSX to be 8.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.82%. For the next 5 years, Boston Scientific Corporation is expecting Growth of 13.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boston Scientific Corporation, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 44.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boston Scientific Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.84%, where Monthly Performance is -25.03%, Quarterly performance is -33.83%, 6 Months performance is -29.32% and yearly performance percentage is -20.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.73% and Monthly Volatility of 7.29%.