Investors Catching Stocks PetMed Express, Inc.(NASDAQ:PETS): Great Panther Silver Limited(NYSE:GPL)

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PetMed Express, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PetMed Express, Inc. as 66.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PetMed Express, Inc. is 65.73 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 66.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 64.56 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PetMed Express, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 570.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PetMed Express, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.52%, where Monthly Performance is -9.07%, Quarterly performance is 7.76%, 6 Months performance is 45.73% and yearly performance percentage is 17.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.37% and Monthly Volatility of 10.12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Great Panther Silver Limited and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Great Panther Silver Limited as 16.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Great Panther Silver Limited is 15.13 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 17.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GPL to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 250%. For the next 5 years, Great Panther Silver Limited is expecting Growth of 176.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -66.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Great Panther Silver Limited, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Great Panther Silver Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.59%, where Monthly Performance is -36.77%, Quarterly performance is -21.52%, 6 Months performance is -53.17% and yearly performance percentage is -65.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 25.26% and Monthly Volatility of 20.21%.