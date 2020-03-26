Investors Catching Stocks Genpact Limited(NYSE:G): Cytokinetics, Incorporated(NASDAQ:CYTK)

Genpact Limited (G) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Genpact Limited and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Genpact Limited as 908.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Genpact Limited is 888 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 915.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 764.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for G to be 9.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.24%. For the next 5 years, Genpact Limited is expecting Growth of 13.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Genpact Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Genpact Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.6%, where Monthly Performance is -34.96%, Quarterly performance is -36.11%, 6 Months performance is -29.91% and yearly performance percentage is -21.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.59% and Monthly Volatility of 8.19%.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cytokinetics, Incorporated and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.55/share and a High Estimate of $-0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated as 5.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cytokinetics, Incorporated is 4.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.22 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CYTK to be 5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.36%. For the next 5 years, Cytokinetics, Incorporated is expecting Growth of 3.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cytokinetics, Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 913.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -55.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -83.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cytokinetics, Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.51%, where Monthly Performance is -29.55%, Quarterly performance is 1.37%, 6 Months performance is -19.24% and yearly performance percentage is 19.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.15% and Monthly Volatility of 13.86%.