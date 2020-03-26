Investors Catching Stocks Costamare Inc.(NYSE:CMRE): Johnson Controls International plc(NYSE:JCI)

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Costamare Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Costamare Inc. as 130.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Costamare Inc. is 130.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 130.64 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 112.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMRE to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.35%. For the next 5 years, Costamare Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Costamare Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Costamare Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.28%, where Monthly Performance is -32.55%, Quarterly performance is -54.8%, 6 Months performance is -30.61% and yearly performance percentage is -13.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.50% and Monthly Volatility of 10.40%.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Johnson Controls International plc and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JCI to be 34.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.69%. For the next 5 years, Johnson Controls International plc is expecting Growth of 7.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Johnson Controls International plc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 27.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Johnson Controls International plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.72%, where Monthly Performance is -33.76%, Quarterly performance is -36.59%, 6 Months performance is -39.88% and yearly performance percentage is -28.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.97% and Monthly Volatility of 7.42%.