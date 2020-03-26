Earnings Analysis of Cheniere Energy Partners, LP(NYSE:CQP): Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation(NYSE:NNA)

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) will report its next earnings on Feb 25. The company reported the earnings of $0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $1.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP as 1.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP is 1.67 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.98 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.75 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CQP to be -12%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 38.64%. For the next 5 years, Cheniere Energy Partners, LP is expecting Growth of -9.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners, LP, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 439.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 135.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cheniere Energy Partners, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 29.76%, where Monthly Performance is -29.64%, Quarterly performance is -40.79%, 6 Months performance is -46.69% and yearly performance percentage is -43.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.08% and Monthly Volatility of 12.95%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-3.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-3.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -833.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation as 85.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is 124 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 124 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 58.73 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 220.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -19.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 38.36%, where Monthly Performance is -35.81%, Quarterly performance is -63.71%, 6 Months performance is -56.47% and yearly performance percentage is -51.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -64.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.62% and Monthly Volatility of 16.60%.