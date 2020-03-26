Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Tempur Sealy International, Inc.(NYSE:TPX): Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc.(NYSE:ORM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.65/share and a High Estimate of $1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. as 817.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is 712.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 856 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 690.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TPX to be 64.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 51.9%. For the next 5 years, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tempur Sealy International, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 60.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 103.53%, where Monthly Performance is -40.21%, Quarterly performance is -44.35%, 6 Months performance is -34.39% and yearly performance percentage is -14.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 25.41% and Monthly Volatility of 14.99%.