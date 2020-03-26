Analysts showing optimistic trends for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.(NYSE:HP): World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.(NYSE:WWE)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) will report its next earnings on May 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 62.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HP to be -84.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -107.5%. For the next 5 years, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is expecting Growth of -330.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -87.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Helmerich & Payne, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 92.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 26.96%, where Monthly Performance is -57.16%, Quarterly performance is -62.58%, 6 Months performance is -58.29% and yearly performance percentage is -69.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -62.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.33% and Monthly Volatility of 14.31%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. as 271.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is 241.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 303 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 198.99 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WWE to be 354.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 63.64%. For the next 5 years, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 76.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.3%, where Monthly Performance is -29.56%, Quarterly performance is -47.25%, 6 Months performance is -50.17% and yearly performance percentage is -61.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.52% and Monthly Volatility of 9.58%.