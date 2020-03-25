Revenue Estimates Analysis of Xcel Energy Inc.(NASDAQ:XEL): Ventas, Inc.(NYSE:VTR)

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. as 2.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. is 2.6 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.13 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.66 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XEL to be -1.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.52%. For the next 5 years, Xcel Energy Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Xcel Energy Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Xcel Energy Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.76%, where Monthly Performance is -23.19%, Quarterly performance is -15.74%, 6 Months performance is -16.33% and yearly performance percentage is -5.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.05% and Monthly Volatility of 7.83%.

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -88.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ventas, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ventas, Inc. as 976.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ventas, Inc. is 966.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 986.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 915.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VTR to be -9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.19%. For the next 5 years, Ventas, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ventas, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ventas, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 22.26%, where Monthly Performance is -59.24%, Quarterly performance is -55.27%, 6 Months performance is -64.62% and yearly performance percentage is -60.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 30.01% and Monthly Volatility of 16.20%.