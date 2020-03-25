Revenue Estimates Analysis of Royal Bank Of Canada(NYSE:RY): Baxter International Inc.(NYSE:BAX)

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) will report its next earnings on Feb 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Royal Bank Of Canada and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.51/share and a High Estimate of $1.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Royal Bank Of Canada as 8.32 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Royal Bank Of Canada is 7.9 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.76 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.78 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RY to be -0.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.1%. For the next 5 years, Royal Bank Of Canada is expecting Growth of 4.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Royal Bank Of Canada currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.72%, where Monthly Performance is -30.77%, Quarterly performance is -28.88%, 6 Months performance is -30.4% and yearly performance percentage is -25.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.73% and Monthly Volatility of 5.50%.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) will report its next earnings on Mar 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.97/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Baxter International Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.72/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Baxter International Inc. as 2.76 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Baxter International Inc. is 2.74 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.77 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.61 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BAX to be -4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.87%. For the next 5 years, Baxter International Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Baxter International Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Baxter International Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.2%, where Monthly Performance is -17.45%, Quarterly performance is -10.4%, 6 Months performance is -14.89% and yearly performance percentage is -4.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.35% and Monthly Volatility of 6.59%.