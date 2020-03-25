Earnings Analysis of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:ARLP): Babcock(NYSE:BW)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) will report its next earnings on Apr 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as 412.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is 386.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 426 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 521.5 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 921.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.49%, where Monthly Performance is -47.35%, Quarterly performance is -64.21%, 6 Months performance is -75.38% and yearly performance percentage is -81.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -64.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 35.43% and Monthly Volatility of 17.08%.

Babcock (BW) will report its next earnings on Apr 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-8.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-8.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -911.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Babcock and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Babcock as 231.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Babcock is 404.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 404.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 311.36 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Babcock, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 199.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -49.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 116.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 489.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Babcock currently shows a Weekly Performance of -17.29%, where Monthly Performance is -75.45%, Quarterly performance is -65.52%, 6 Months performance is -76.99% and yearly performance percentage is -73.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -69.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 35.93% and Monthly Volatility of 23.04%.