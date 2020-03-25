Analysts showing optimistic trends for Polaris Industries Inc.(NYSE:PII): Old National Bancorp(NASDAQ:ONB)

Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.79/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Polaris Industries Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Polaris Industries Inc. as 1.49 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Polaris Industries Inc. is 1.38 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.52 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PII to be -45.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 19.08%. For the next 5 years, Polaris Industries Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Polaris Industries Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 818.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Polaris Industries Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.02%, where Monthly Performance is -45.75%, Quarterly performance is -52.73%, 6 Months performance is -46.27% and yearly performance percentage is -41.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.63% and Monthly Volatility of 10.12%.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -17.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Old National Bancorp and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Old National Bancorp as 195.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Old National Bancorp is 194.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 199 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 196.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ONB to be -15.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.81%. For the next 5 years, Old National Bancorp is expecting Growth of -0.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Old National Bancorp, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Old National Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.43%, where Monthly Performance is -26.27%, Quarterly performance is -29.79%, 6 Months performance is -25.47% and yearly performance percentage is -17.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.26% and Monthly Volatility of 7.46%.