What do Analysts Say about Marathon Patent Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MARA): Neuralstem, Inc.(NASDAQ:CUR)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) will report its next earnings on Mar 30. The company reported the earnings of $-1.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.64/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. as 163 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is 5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 43 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 171.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -124.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -262.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -311.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.86%, where Monthly Performance is -56.31%, Quarterly performance is -53.79%, 6 Months performance is -75% and yearly performance percentage is -80.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 24.63% and Monthly Volatility of 16.62%.