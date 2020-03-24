Comprehensive Stock Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:SSNC): Himax Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:HIMX)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.97/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.89/share and a High Estimate of $0.99/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. as 1.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is 1.16 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.15 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SSNC to be 4.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.89%. For the next 5 years, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.5%, where Monthly Performance is -44.03%, Quarterly performance is -41.25%, 6 Months performance is -28.67% and yearly performance percentage is -42.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.32% and Monthly Volatility of 8.48%.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Himax Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Himax Technologies, Inc. as 186.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Himax Technologies, Inc. is 183.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 190 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 163.33 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HIMX to be 300%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 233.33%. For the next 5 years, Himax Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 153.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 328.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Himax Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Himax Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.27%, where Monthly Performance is -52.71%, Quarterly performance is -7.45%, 6 Months performance is 7.27% and yearly performance percentage is -31.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.97% and Monthly Volatility of 10.73%.