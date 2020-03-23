What do Analysts Say about TripAdvisor, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRIP): Parker-Hannifin Corporation(NYSE:PH)

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TripAdvisor, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TripAdvisor, Inc. as 345.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TripAdvisor, Inc. is 260 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 374 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 376 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRIP to be -22.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, TripAdvisor, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TripAdvisor, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TripAdvisor, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.16%, where Monthly Performance is -45.6%, Quarterly performance is -46.29%, 6 Months performance is -56.94% and yearly performance percentage is -65.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.90% and Monthly Volatility of 9.86%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Parker-Hannifin Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.16/share and a High Estimate of $2.6/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PH to be -25.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.34%. For the next 5 years, Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Parker-Hannifin Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Parker-Hannifin Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -20.07%, where Monthly Performance is -50.78%, Quarterly performance is -48.84%, 6 Months performance is -41.81% and yearly performance percentage is -38.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.48% and Monthly Volatility of 7.94%.