Investors Catching Stocks Costco Wholesale Corporation(NASDAQ:COST): Kemet Corporation(NYSE:KEM)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Costco Wholesale Corporation and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.98/share and a High Estimate of $2.41/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COST to be 7.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.2%. For the next 5 years, Costco Wholesale Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Costco Wholesale Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Costco Wholesale Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.92%, where Monthly Performance is -10.39%, Quarterly performance is -0.5%, 6 Months performance is 0.9% and yearly performance percentage is 21.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.58% and Monthly Volatility of 5.17%.

Kemet Corporation (KEM) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kemet Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kemet Corporation as 281.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kemet Corporation is 281.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 281.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 355.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KEM to be -73.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -58.54%. For the next 5 years, Kemet Corporation is expecting Growth of -20.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -36.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kemet Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kemet Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.23%, where Monthly Performance is -16.05%, Quarterly performance is -17.53%, 6 Months performance is 11.86% and yearly performance percentage is 19.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.01% and Monthly Volatility of 3.55%.