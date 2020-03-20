What do Analysts Say about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.(NASDAQ:RARE): Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.45/share and a High Estimate of $-1.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. as 36.89 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 42.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18.17 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RARE to be 11.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.98%. For the next 5 years, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 559.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -40.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -52.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -65.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.5%, where Monthly Performance is -37.87%, Quarterly performance is -12.55%, 6 Months performance is -12.17% and yearly performance percentage is -43.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.77% and Monthly Volatility of 10.50%.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) will report its next earnings on Mar 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.55/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 144.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sohu.com Limited and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.76/share and a High Estimate of $-0.65/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SOHU to be 52.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 54.81%. For the next 5 years, Sohu.com Limited is expecting Growth of 33.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sohu.com Limited , where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 462.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -31.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sohu.com Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -33.41%, where Monthly Performance is -49.22%, Quarterly performance is -48.74%, 6 Months performance is -55.07% and yearly performance percentage is -69.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.09% and Monthly Volatility of 9.20%.