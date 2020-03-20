What do Analysts Say about Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation(NYSE:LGF-A): Ur Energy Inc(NYSE:URG)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF-A) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -180%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation as 945.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation is 895.36 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 913.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LGF-A to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 300%. For the next 5 years, Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.63% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 46.88%, where Monthly Performance is -34.7%, Quarterly performance is -28.85%, 6 Months performance is -34.64% and yearly performance percentage is -55.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 20.78% and Monthly Volatility of 11.25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ur Energy Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ur Energy Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 429.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ur Energy Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.84%, where Monthly Performance is -35.4%, Quarterly performance is -40.43%, 6 Months performance is -42.79% and yearly performance percentage is -58.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.74% and Monthly Volatility of 12.17%.