What are analysts Suggestions on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.(NASDAQ:PLYA): Altimmune, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALT)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. as 200 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is 197.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 202.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 195.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLYA to be -52.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -400%. For the next 5 years, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expecting Growth of 320.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 337.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -34.04%, where Monthly Performance is -69.57%, Quarterly performance is -72.84%, 6 Months performance is -72.43% and yearly performance percentage is -73.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -74.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 28.95% and Monthly Volatility of 14.11%.

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) will report its next earnings on Mar 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.54/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -284.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Altimmune, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. as 750 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Altimmune, Inc. is 750 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 750 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.59 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Altimmune, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -70.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -79.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -75.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Altimmune, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.64%, where Monthly Performance is 61.93%, Quarterly performance is 63.79%, 6 Months performance is 35.71% and yearly performance percentage is -5.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 50.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.14% and Monthly Volatility of 19.41%.