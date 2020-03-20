Revenue Estimates Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE:XOM): Ingredion Incorporated(NYSE:INGR)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.79/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Exxon Mobil Corporation as 59.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation is 40.95 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 69.94 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 63.62 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XOM to be -21.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -69.86%. For the next 5 years, Exxon Mobil Corporation is expecting Growth of 77.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -39.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Exxon Mobil Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 26.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Exxon Mobil Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.4%, where Monthly Performance is -42.94%, Quarterly performance is -50.59%, 6 Months performance is -52.72% and yearly performance percentage is -57.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.67% and Monthly Volatility of 6.95%.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ingredion Incorporated and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.47/share and a High Estimate of $1.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ingredion Incorporated as 1.51 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ingredion Incorporated is 1.44 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.55 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.42 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ingredion Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 607.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ingredion Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.91%, where Monthly Performance is -30.83%, Quarterly performance is -26.86%, 6 Months performance is -21.03% and yearly performance percentage is -30.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.30% and Monthly Volatility of 5.88%.