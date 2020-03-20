Revenue Estimates Analysis of Air Lease Corporation(NYSE:AL): United Continental Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:UAL)

Air Lease Corporation (AL) will report its next earnings on Feb 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Air Lease Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.2/share and a High Estimate of $1.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Air Lease Corporation as 525.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Air Lease Corporation is 517.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 550.66 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 456.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AL to be 8.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30%. For the next 5 years, Air Lease Corporation is expecting Growth of 21.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Air Lease Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 5.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Air Lease Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -34.12%, where Monthly Performance is -66.24%, Quarterly performance is -68.92%, 6 Months performance is -66.01% and yearly performance percentage is -55.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 41.23% and Monthly Volatility of 15.67%.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for United Continental Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.06/share and a High Estimate of $1.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for United Continental Holdings, Inc. as 9.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for United Continental Holdings, Inc. is 8.52 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.59 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UAL to be -55.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -51.54%. For the next 5 years, United Continental Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 69.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on United Continental Holdings, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, United Continental Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -42.61%, where Monthly Performance is -73.21%, Quarterly performance is -76.19%, 6 Months performance is -76.42% and yearly performance percentage is -73.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -75.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 35.37% and Monthly Volatility of 15.62%.