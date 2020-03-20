Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Textron Inc.(NYSE:TXT): Timken Company (The)(NYSE:TKR)

Textron Inc. (TXT) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Textron Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.77/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Textron Inc. as 3.13 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Textron Inc. is 2.94 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.39 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.11 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TXT to be -30.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.98%. For the next 5 years, Textron Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Textron Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Textron Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.56%, where Monthly Performance is -46.11%, Quarterly performance is -42.73%, 6 Months performance is -51.33% and yearly performance percentage is -50.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.74% and Monthly Volatility of 8.61%.

Timken Company (The) (TKR) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.96/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Timken Company (The) and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.97/share and a High Estimate of $1.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Timken Company (The) as 928.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Timken Company (The) is 882.72 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 951.42 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 973.85 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TKR to be -12.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.15%. For the next 5 years, Timken Company (The) is expecting Growth of 10.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Timken Company (The), where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 716.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Timken Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.91%, where Monthly Performance is -45.65%, Quarterly performance is -49.21%, 6 Months performance is -36.12% and yearly performance percentage is -34.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.45% and Monthly Volatility of 8.68%.