Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Advaxis, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADXS): Casa Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CASA)

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) will report its next earnings on Mar 17 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Advaxis, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Advaxis, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -33%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -39.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -49.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Advaxis, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.49%, where Monthly Performance is -48.13%, Quarterly performance is -13.34%, 6 Months performance is 56.34% and yearly performance percentage is -92.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 20.73% and Monthly Volatility of 14.49%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Casa Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Casa Systems, Inc. as 67.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Casa Systems, Inc. is 61.05 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 74.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 55.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CASA to be 42.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -185.71%. For the next 5 years, Casa Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 415% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Casa Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 685.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -81.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Casa Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.32%, where Monthly Performance is -46.4%, Quarterly performance is -42.93%, 6 Months performance is -67.22% and yearly performance percentage is -73.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 22.16% and Monthly Volatility of 13.83%.