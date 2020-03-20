Analysts showing optimistic trends for International Paper Company(NYSE:IP): Range Resources Corporation(NYSE:RRC)

International Paper Company (IP) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for International Paper Company and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.43/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for International Paper Company as 5.27 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for International Paper Company is 5.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.44 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.64 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IP to be -59.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -59.13%. For the next 5 years, International Paper Company is expecting Growth of -2.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -33.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on International Paper Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, International Paper Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.28%, where Monthly Performance is -29.44%, Quarterly performance is -35.33%, 6 Months performance is -26.85% and yearly performance percentage is -33.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.33% and Monthly Volatility of 6.71%.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Range Resources Corporation and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Range Resources Corporation as 552.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Range Resources Corporation is 501.73 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 623.43 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 671.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RRC to be -105.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -850%. For the next 5 years, Range Resources Corporation is expecting Growth of 21.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -182.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Range Resources Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 50.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -46.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -31.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Range Resources Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 46.38%, where Monthly Performance is -5.9%, Quarterly performance is -36.08%, 6 Months performance is -39.4% and yearly performance percentage is -73.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 31.75% and Monthly Volatility of 22.76%.